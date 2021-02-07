Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Invests $213,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $93.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

