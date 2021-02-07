Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale raised Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $220.66 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $220.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter worth approximately $245,465,000. 0.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

