Morgan Stanley Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $90.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.61.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

