Morgan Stanley Raises e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $27.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $22.82 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $200,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,116 shares of company stock worth $10,884,347. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,307,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after acquiring an additional 314,416 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

