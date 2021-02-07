Morgan Stanley Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $174.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Avery Dennison from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $173.09 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $173.17. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

