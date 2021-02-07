Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for 1.1% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 502.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after buying an additional 1,774,710 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 556,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,154,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.