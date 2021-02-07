Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $415.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.64.

MPWR opened at $359.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.57. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 109.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.70, for a total transaction of $1,503,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,485,271.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,664,158.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,247 shares of company stock valued at $41,686,188. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $97,621,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $55,131,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 464.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,346,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

