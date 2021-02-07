Monero (XMR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.74 Billion

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $153.47 or 0.00400505 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $1.34 billion worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 71.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,833,492 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero’s official website is ww.getmonero.org . Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

