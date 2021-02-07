Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stake Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,733,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 441,736 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,557,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,079,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,520,000 after acquiring an additional 280,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 384,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 258,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $152,574.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

