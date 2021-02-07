Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Hits New 12-Month High at $153.53

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $153.53 and last traded at $153.43, with a volume of 9852 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $149.06.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,620,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 98.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,240,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

