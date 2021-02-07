Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Posts Earnings Results

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. Modine Manufacturing updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:MOD opened at $13.85 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $708.40 million, a PE ratio of -125.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOD. DA Davidson raised Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

