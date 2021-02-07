Model N (NYSE:MODN) versus Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Model N (NYSE:MODN) and Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Model N and Rackspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $161.06 million 8.50 -$13.66 million ($0.18) -217.11 Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rackspace Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Model N.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Model N and Rackspace Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 1 2 4 0 2.43 Rackspace Technology 0 0 10 0 3.00

Model N presently has a consensus target price of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 9.16%. Rackspace Technology has a consensus target price of $27.90, suggesting a potential upside of 25.34%. Given Rackspace Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Model N.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.4% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Rackspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -8.48% -6.16% -2.32% Rackspace Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rackspace Technology beats Model N on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; and Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs. In addition, the company offers Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims; and Configure Price Quote, which streamlines the quote to contract process by enabling the configuration of complex services, bundles, and solutions into a single interface; and Contract Lifecycle Management that enables users to create and manage contracts directly. Further, it provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. The Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications, managed security, and data services, as well as professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves automotive, digital agencies, education, energy, financial services, gaming, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, non-profit, retail, and public sectors. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

