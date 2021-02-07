Mizuho Boosts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $375.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $259.88.

PayPal stock opened at $269.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a PE ratio of 101.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

