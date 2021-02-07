Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $30.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $30.80 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsui & Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 earnings at $43.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $44.67 EPS.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $413.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of MITSY stock opened at $368.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $247.60 and a 52-week high of $406.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components, EV motors, and power trains; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; electric-arc-furnace, construction materials processing, construction flat-rolled steel, shapes, bars, wire rods, steel structure materials, and construction pipes; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.