Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.58

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and traded as high as $20.91. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 20,332 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGEN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

The firm has a market cap of $80.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.66% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Miragen Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Master Fund Lp Logos bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, with a total value of $392,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.09% of Miragen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

