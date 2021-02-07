Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MIME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Mimecast from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.92, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,718,828.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,950. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after purchasing an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 123,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 42,968 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

