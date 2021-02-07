Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPB opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.65. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.03.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.19 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

