Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Cut by Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,562 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.5% of Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.37.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $242.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.93. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

