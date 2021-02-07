MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.16

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.16 and last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 120160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.48.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays cut MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.