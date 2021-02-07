M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 41,875 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,329,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,875 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $196,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

