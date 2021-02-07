M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 304,471 Shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,096,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,471 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 2.32% of Hutchison China MediTech worth $99,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hutchison China MediTech by 52.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 95.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 67,049 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hutchison China MediTech by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hutchison China MediTech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -44.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

