M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 271,226 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,160,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271,226 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 0.9% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $143,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,986,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,773,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,482,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,127,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,951,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,200 shares of company stock worth $5,219,461 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

AJG opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.40. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

