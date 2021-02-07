M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,026,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,240 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $55,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

BNS stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.