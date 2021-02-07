M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $85,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,960,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $253.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.83. The company has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

