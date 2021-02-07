M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 11,804 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 794,890 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $60,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $727,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.48. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.796 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

