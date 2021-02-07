MetaHash Price Hits $0.0041 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. #MetaHash has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $33,393.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050606 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00176687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00064086 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00239106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00055048 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00073859 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,531,019,154 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,580,471 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

