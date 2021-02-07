Metacoin (MTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,318.00

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. Metacoin has a market cap of $76.52 million and approximately $7,318.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00063785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.56 or 0.01161780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,505.25 or 0.06417185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00052315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00017366 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00033456 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Metacoin Profile

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

