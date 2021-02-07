Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Holdings in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in SINA were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SINA by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,194,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,230,000. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SINA in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,783,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in SINA by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 229,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in SINA by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 199,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of SINA opened at $42.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. SINA Co. has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $45.68.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.