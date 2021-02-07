Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Takes $556,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

