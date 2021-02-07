Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 125 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 84.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after buying an additional 369,198 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 27.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,456,000 after buying an additional 150,367 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 636,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,920,000 after buying an additional 45,118 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $151.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $151.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average is $125.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

