Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $173.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.70. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.82 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,708 shares of company stock worth $11,725,333. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.