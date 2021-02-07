Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $629,000 Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $29.29 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 732.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $117,651.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,381 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.