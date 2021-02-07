Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Trading 10% Higher

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR)’s stock price rose 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.63. Approximately 706,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 267,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90.

Get Medalist Diversified REIT alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Medalist Diversified REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.