McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $178.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.57.

MCK stock opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,872.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,805,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

