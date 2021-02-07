McCutchen Group LLC Has $25.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

McCutchen Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.9% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.11 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.56 and its 200 day moving average is $82.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

