McCutchen Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McCutchen Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.6% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

