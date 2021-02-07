McCutchen Group LLC Acquires 13,035 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

McCutchen Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for about 0.4% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,985,000 after buying an additional 79,283 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after buying an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after buying an additional 180,009 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,941,000 after buying an additional 193,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 222,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 105,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $88.40 and a 1 year high of $104.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

