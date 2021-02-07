M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) Hits New 52-Week High on Insider Buying Activity

M&C Saatchi plc (SAA.L) (LON:SAA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41), with a volume of 254045 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.28).

Specifically, insider Moray MacLennan bought 561,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £500,000.22 ($653,253.49).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.67 million and a P/E ratio of -108.00.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

