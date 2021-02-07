Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $479,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,662,088 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after buying an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of MXIM opened at $89.20 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

