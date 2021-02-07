Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

MMX opened at $5.36 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $752.85 million, a PE ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMX. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,763,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191,095 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 912,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 572,533 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Maverix Metals by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 979,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 195,007 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.