Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Lowered to $8.25 at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Maverix Metals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $752.85 million, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,254,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after acquiring an additional 681,415 shares during the period. 11.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

