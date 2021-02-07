Matic Network (MATIC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $70.22 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, Matic Network has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $253.15 million and $70.22 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matic Network coin can now be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00063167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.01164483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.29 or 0.06257427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00051721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022837 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

About Matic Network

MATIC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network . Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

Matic Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.