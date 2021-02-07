Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.15 Million

Analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to post $292.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $293.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.00 million. Materion reported sales of $280.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materion.

Get Materion alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 113,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,239,000 after purchasing an additional 109,333 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Materion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Materion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTRN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materion (MTRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.