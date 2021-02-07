Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Raised to Positive at 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $150.00.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.55.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $159.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21. Match Group has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

