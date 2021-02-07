Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $130.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.55.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $159.82 on Thursday. Match Group has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.66 and its 200 day moving average is $126.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,467.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,312,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Match Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

