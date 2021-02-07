Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.10.

DOOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,342. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.47.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOOR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 6,042.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,592 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Masonite International by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,037,000 after acquiring an additional 119,667 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

