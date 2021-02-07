Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $56.42 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

