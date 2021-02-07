Martin Kelly Sells 7,200 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $360,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00.

NYSE:APO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.28%.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

