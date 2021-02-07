Maro (MARO) Market Cap Hits $10.51 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Maro has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Maro has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $1.46 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00063000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.37 or 0.01166253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.28 or 0.06424120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022665 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00033776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015226 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 925,167,982 coins and its circulating supply is 468,142,826 coins. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Buying and Selling Maro

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

