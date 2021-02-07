Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target Raised to $1,125.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Markel currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,121.60.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,099.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,008.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1,015.51. Markel has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $113,610,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,153,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Markel by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 80,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,723,000 after buying an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Markel by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,041,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

